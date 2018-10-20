 PHOTOS: Ganduje, Buhari meet in Aso Rock amid bribery scandal | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » PHOTOS: Ganduje, Buhari meet in Aso Rock amid bribery scandal

Abdullahi Ganduje, the Governor of Kano state, on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ganduje accompanied a delegation of Tijjaniyya Shura Council of Nigeria to a courtesy call to the Aso Presidential Villa in Abuja.
 
This was revealed by Ganduje’s media aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, via his Twitter page.

“H.E @GovUmarGanduje today accompanied a delegation of Tijjaniyya Shura Council of Nigeria to a courtesy call with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Presidential Villa, Abuja. #GandunAiki,” Yakasai wrote.


This comes a day after the Kano House of Assembly opened a probe into the bribe-taking videos that implicated the Governor.
Raising a matter of urgent public importance on Monday, a member representing Warawa Constituency, Labaran Madari, said the assembly should investigate the authenticity of the video and take measures.

Madari stated that the videos had brought the institution of governance in the state to disrepute and, therefore, the need for the legislators to take urgent action.

