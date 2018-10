Abdullahi Ganduje, the Governor of Kano state, on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari.





Ganduje accompanied a delegation of Tijjaniyya Shura Council of Nigeria to a courtesy call to the Aso Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This was revealed by Ganduje’s media aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, via his Twitter page.





“H.E @GovUmarGanduje today accompanied a delegation of Tijjaniyya Shura Council of Nigeria to a courtesy call with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Presidential Villa, Abuja. #GandunAiki,” Yakasai wrote.





This comes a day after the Kano House of Assembly opened a probe into the bribe-taking videos that implicated the Governor.

Raising a matter of urgent public importance on Monday, a member representing Warawa Constituency, Labaran Madari, said the assembly should investigate the authenticity of the video and take measures.