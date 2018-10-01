President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church Worldwide, Pastor Williams Kumuyi.





The meeting held at the State House in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a post on the President’s official Twitter page.





The tweet read, “I was very pleased to welcome Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, and his wife, to the State House today.”

Kumuyi had earlier said Nigeria had been unable to march its development with inherent possibilities because of the people’s failure to either harness or utilise the nation’s diversity for their collective greatness.

He observed that Nigeria was endowed with resourceful citizens who could drive the nation to envious heights.



