



Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the success of the party’s presidential primaries in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, shows the PDP’s journey to Aso Rock has begun.





Secondus said this in a statement issued by Ike Abonyi, media aide.





He said all the doomsday predictions that PDP was going to emerge from the convention swimming in crisis had been proved wrong as “the party was not only more peaceful but more united and determined to take over power’’.





He said the pace setting convention was a clear demonstration that the rebranding and repositioning of the party with a view to regaining power was actually on course and in full gear.





“The support from members and non members to the reform agenda of the party that culminated in the successful primaries from ward to National levels shows clearly the determination of Nigerians to return PDP to power,” he said.





Secondus said the support of members of the party across the country and in diaspora made the party’s presidential primaries peaceful and transparent.





He said by that singular action, the party’s journey to regaining power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) had begun well and “only a matter of time”.





He urged all hands to be on deck until the country was rescued.





Secondus said the peaceful convention would not have been possible without the support of critical stakeholders working on the same page to realise the common goal.





“Special recognition must be made of those whose yeoman roles made it possible, all those who participated either as aspirants, or as facilitators,” he said.





Secondus appealed to members, who contested for various positions and lost to emulate the presidential aspirants.





He urged them to make the necessary sacrifice needed for the eventual success of the party, saying the PDP umbrella was big enough for all in victory.