The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye has stated that the invitation extended to him, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and Senator Ben Bruce was to stop them from resuming at the National Assembly on the 9th of October.





Melaye, Saraki and Bruce were yesterday at the centre of the protest against the result of the Osun State governorship election.





The lawmakers, among other topshots of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, demanding the commission to declare Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of PDP, as winner of the election.





Bruce had alleged that police attacked the protesters .





The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had summoned the Senate President and Senators Melaye and Ben Bruce over their alleged involvement in the disturbance of public peace and safety in the FCT.





Reacting to the invitation, Melaye tweeted, “Police invitation of three of us, another wicked strategy to keep us away from resumption in NASS on the 9th to attempt the agenda of leadership change. I laugh in Swahili. All die na die.”