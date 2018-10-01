Governor Samuel Ortom has taken unassailable lead in the ongoing Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primaries, as the sorting of ballots is currently ongoing at the Ape Aku Stadium, Makurdi, venue of the primaries.Coming far behind the Governor, is a former Commissioner for Lands and Survey in the last administration, Mr. John Tondu.Meanwhile, the primaries was Sunday night disrupted heavy rainfall which compelled the organizers to shift the exercise to Monday.Delegates were already arriving the Aper Aku Stadium venue of the primary at about 10pm when suddenly the rain came down heavily destroying canopies, floodlights, tables and everything in sight while leaving the delegates scampering for safety.Earlier on Sunday, accreditation of delegates was decentralized and delegates from the three senatorial zones were directed to various venues to undergo the screening.At about 5am on Monday, all the delegates converged on Aper Aku Stadium to commence voting in earnest even as three out of the seven aspirants stepped down for the incumbent Governor, Samuel Ortom.Among those who stepped down were Prof. Tor Iorapuu, Mr. Dave Iorhemba and Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse while others who insisted on going into the race were former NAFDAC boss, Dr. Paul Orhii, Mr. John Tondo and former COREN Registrar, Engr. Felix Atume.Dignitaries in attendance were former Senate President, Senator David Mark and Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam, Comrade Abba Moro, Terkura Suswam among others.