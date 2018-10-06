The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, on Saturday said delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, should vote for a candidate who is a democrat.





President of ACF, Yerima Shettima, in an interview with dailypost, stated that delegates should vote for candidate who is determined to save the country’s democracy from those who are “anti-democrats”.





Shettima said though all PDP’s presidential aspirants are competent enough to govern the country, the opposition party should ensure that only the best emerges as its candidate.





The ACF president also urged the party to be united ahead of the 2019 polls.





According to him, “As it is now, it may not be favourable for me to start preempting the outcome of the primary election, all the aspirants are far more qualified than what we used to see in PDP in terms of intellectual, capacity and good intention to move the country to the next level.





“I think if given the opportunity, all the aspirants will do well. I think they should be united and come out with a more credible person so that at the end of the day all of us as Nigerians will team behind him and save our democracy because what we are witnessing today in this country is no longer democracy.





“This is not the kind of democracy we fought for and gave our lives for. The major thing is to save democracy and that is exactly what we are going to do in 2019 and I’m sure each and every of the aspirants are good, though they cannot be equal but they are all competent.





“Certainly, all the aspirants can’t emerge but whoever emerges, we must ensure we rally around him and ensure that democracy comes to stay, infact it’s no longer about PDP or APC but saving democracy from the hand of those who are anti-democrats.





“To all the delegates, this is the moment for us to decide, we must be sure that whoever we are voting for is democratic, must be seen to have a good character, one without any bias and determined to save our democracy.”





PDP’s presidential primary election is holding today in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.





Among those jostling for the Presidential ticket include: former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Senator from Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, former Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki among others.