Former Senate President, David Mark, has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on his emergence as the presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 general elections.Mark in a statement by Aba Ejembi, Spokesperson of his Presidential Campaign Organisation made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, urged Nigerians to support Abubakar’s candidature.The senator who was also a presidential aspirant at the party’s convention on Oct. 6 at Port Harcourt, Rivers, pledged his support to Abubakar to ensure victory for the PDP in the elections.“I have maintained throughout my electioneering campaign that all the presidential aspirants in in our great party, including Abubakar, were eminently qualified to provide excellent leadership for the nation.“I also pledged that as a faithful and steadfast party man, I would support anyone of them who emerged the flag bearer of the PDP,” he said.Mark said he believed implicitly that “power comes from God alone and He gives it to whom He wills and when He wills.”The former senate president also congratulated delegates to the PDP National Convention for their comportment at the event.He said that: “the PDP had demonstrated that it is indeed a party of patriots and true democrats.”He also appreciated the Government and people of Rivers for their hospitality.