Peoples Democratic Party delegates to the party’s national convention have practically taken over Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.The delegates, all of whom were dressed in various uniforms designed from the party’s colours, were seen in all corners of the city.The presence of the delegates has led to heavy traffic in major streets in Port Harcourt metropolis, and resident, motorists are forced to make way for siren-blaring convoys of party chieftains.But not all residents of Port Harcourt are complaining over the ‘invasion’, hotels and other operators in the hospitality industry have recorded a huge upturn in their businesses – all available hotel rooms have been taken up and NE observed on Saturday morning that roadside eateries, popularly known as ‘bukas’, were making brisk sales as the delegates prowl through the city in search of food.