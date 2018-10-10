



The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has told its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, things to look out for as he searches for his Vice ahead of 2019.





The leadership of the party, led by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, met with Atiku to discuss the issue.





The meeting was held at the party’s presidential campaign office, otherwise known as Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja, on Sunday night, according to Punch.





Some criteria were set for who should partner Atiku to enable it to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 14, 2019 presidential election.





Atiku and his team were the first to arrive for the meeting before Secondus and his team, who were delayed with flight schedule from Port Harcourt.





The meeting started late in the night and lasted for about two hours.





Atiku was mandated to submit list of his preferred candidates as running mates to the party.





The ex-VP was told that the running mate should be younger than him and be grounded in the economy, according to Punch.





The newspaper also reported that series of meetings would be held within the week in order to enable the party meet the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the submission of candidates’ names for the elections.