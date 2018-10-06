



Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention, presidential aspirants are making final arrangements to get a chance at the party’s ticket.





Two of the aspirants — Senate President Bukola Saraki and David Mark, his predecessor — met with key stakeholders vital to their success, on Friday night.





While Saraki met with members of the national assembly in Port Harcourt, Mark met with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Abeokuta residence in Ogun state.





The agenda of the meeting between Saraki and the lawmakers was unknown but it is believed to be seek their supper before the convention begins.





In a statement, Paul Mummeh, spokesman of Mark, said this principal was endorsed by Obasanjo during the visit.





He said the former president was “of the opinion that Senator Mark possess the requisite skill, knowledge and experience needed to put the nation back on track.”





Mark was quoted as saying: “I have come to brief our leaders of my ambition and to seek their guidance and blessings. I am happy to report that I got their endorsement.





“I am grateful for this gesture. I promise to do only those things that would give them pride and honor. I am flattered by their show of affection and encouragement. I can only promise not to let them down.”





Obasanjo is not a member of the party but he wields influence, having served his two terms as president under the PDP.





There are 12 presidential aspirants seeking the endorsement of about 4,000 delegates.