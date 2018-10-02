Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, at the Government House in Port Harcourt.





The former Vice President arrived Government House in company of former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, his campaign director and other officials.





Wike and Atiku’s delegation met at the conference room of the Government House.





In attendance at the meeting were the former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah and Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engr Emeka Woke.





The agenda was to canvass for delegate votes ahead of the 6 and 7 October 2018 National Convention in Port Harcourt.