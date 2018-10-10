A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Mr Fatai Oyedele, popularly known as Diekola has collapsed in court.Diekola and two other suspects, Segun Adekilekun and Sikiru Lawal, who were arrested by the police shortly before the governorship rerun held on September 27 were brought to the court by the police on Wednesday.However, after the accused persons were called and they stepped into the dock, Diekola who had a plaster on his hand slumped. The other suspects rushed to save him.Diekola, who looked very sick was given a chair and the Magistrate, Mr. Olusegun Ayilara, ruled that he could not take the plea of a dying person.He adjourned the case to November 23 for plea taking.