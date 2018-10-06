The Pastor of the Household of God Church, Chris Okotie, has revealed what will happen between now and 2019.
Okotie who is the presidential candidate of the Fresh Democratic Party, FDP, said there will be a great renaissance in Nigeria.
Speaking in an interview with Punch, Okotie, said Nigerians have become more vocal, adding that great renaissance will happen no matter what politicians do to stop it.
The pastor who was adopted by his party as its presidential candidate last week, said, “I believe it is now; this 2019.
“You see, there is some kind of rumbling going on within the polity that is being ignored by the government.
“We have never really had people this vocal in their condemnation of the things going on in government.
“We, I mean I and those who believe that God has a hand in the destiny of this nation, are expecting that something really drastic that would change the course of this nation and would lead to the renaissance of the Nigerian state is going to happen.
“Nigeria is on the verge of a renaissance and it is going to happen no matter what the political elite think or want, because for the Nigerian state, this is our last chance and I mean that prophetically.”
YOU MIGHT ENJOY READING
AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION,THE BEST CERTIFIED RELIABLE AGENCY COMPANY IN NIGERIAN/GHANA 2016/2017ReplyDelete
ARE YOU SEEKING FOR A RICH SUGAR MUMMY/DADDY/LESBIANS/GAY/ IN NIGERIA, GHANA, ANYONE INTERESTED SHOULD CONTACT AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR IN NIGERIA VIA(+23408145236851)the only true legitimate agency for people who are seeking for rich and wealthy sugar mummy/daddy/lesbian/gay/ in Nigeria/Ghana u can also have the opportunity to attend our sugar mummies parties and the executive ladies and men parties by contacting Africa dating agency.
for all works of life, we covered all the state in Nigeria/Ghana,we are fully legalized,registered and recognized
by CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION,read more
about us on our official
magazine called African dating magazine,were you find lots of comment and testimonies of people we have render our service from January 2010 up till date,
we have links with ladies who are EXECUTIVES, BUSINESS DIRECTORS, ENTREPRENEURS, BIG TIME OIL LADIES, BANKERS, GOLD DEALERS, LADIES WHO OWNS THEIR OWN COMPANIES, OIL RIGS, AND we also have them in FOREIGN COUNTRIES, LIKE DUBAI LONDON, PARIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, we are around the world…. WE DELIVER UNIQUE, RELIABLE, CONFIDENTIAL SERVICE TO ALL OUR CLIENT But you must be very presentable, handsome, pretty and humble, you must also be very good on bed.
If you are very sure of yourself that you have all these qualities…. then contact African dating agency for hookup within 48 hours and make cool cash, anyone interested should start calling now for hookup…
NAME….JAMES BALOGUN
FB ID… BALOGUN SODIQ JAMES
EMILE ADDRESS…BALOGUNS60@YAHOO.COM
WHATSAPP NO…....+23408145236851