Leke Adeboye, the last son and Senior Personal Assistant of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has threatened to deal with controversial On-Air Personality, OAP, Daddy Freeze, for criticizing his mother, Foluke Adeboye.









But, Daddy Freeze, who is a staunch critic of Nigerian pastors and had been in a war of words with Pastor Enoch Adeboye over tithe related issues, berated the pastor’s wife for her counsel to the youths.





Freeze reacted by saying, ‘are these people beginning to manifest early signs of senility. These teachings have no recourse to the Bible! Jesus himself said you shouldn’t give money meant for your parents to the temple, let alone this trash’.







However, in a swift reaction, Leke who did not like Freeze talking about his mum took to his twitter page to share a message he sent via whatsapp to daddy Freeze. He wrote, “bros, I have left you alone before, but if you come after my mother, I will come after you and yours with everything I have.





“She was not talking to you or your followers, maybe if you had done the same thing, you will still be happy and married right now.





“Stop taking things out of context, listen to the whole message first.”