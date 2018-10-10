Some domestic air passengers were, on Wednesday, stranded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, following protests by the Aviation Joint Unions at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2, Lagos.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that MMA2 is being operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited.The unions had embarked on the protest over the alleged sacking of 20 employees by BASL’s who the unions said had indicated interest to unionise.The protesting unions are the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).NAN reports that Dana Air, Azman Air, Aero Contractors, Max Air and Medview Airlines check-in counters at the NAIA were scanty, while Arik and Air Peace were processing their passengers.An airport official who pleaded anonymity told NAN that Arik and Air Peace were having normal flight activities because they both operated from the General Aviation Terminal of MMA.He said that the airlines that had their operational base at MMA2 had made arrangements to commence operations from the GAT.Mr. Abdulahi Saroke, Station Manager for Max Air, said that arrangements had been concluded by the airline to relocate their operations to the GAT to avoid further delay of passengers.He said that the first flight from Lagos would land at about 1:00 pm due to the unions protest.