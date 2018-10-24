Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, dared civil servants in the state to drag him before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over allegations that he fixed N20.9b Paris Club refund in a fixed bank account.Akeredolu, however, denied that the state government had received the refund from the Federal Government.Recall that the workers had alleged, during a protest last week, that the receipt of the money by government was shrouded in secrecy.The governor said he was ready to be the guest of EFCC if they have any evidence against him.He said this at the World Food Day celebration in Akure, Ondo State.His words: “We do not owe any worker. Since I assumed office, I have been paying their salaries as at when due, even the eight months owned by the last administration I have paid part of it.“We will also pay their leave bonus. Everybody will get his or her leave bonus before the end of this week.“It has been rumoured that I have fixed the Paris Club refund, it is not true. No governor can fix such funds; we have not received that money.“I challenge anybody to tell the world the bank in which we have fixed the money.“We need to take care of other people in the state, because we are working for all the people of the state and there is need to develop the state in terms of roads and other infrastructural development.“We cannot expend all the money accrued to the state to pay salaries of workers. We cannot do more than our capacity because we have other things to attend to.”