Senator John Owan-Enoh, who represents Cross River State Central District in the Senate, on Tuesday emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.Owan-Enoh scored 82, 272 votes to beat four other aspirants to the ticket of the party.High Chief Edem Duke came second with 7, 367 votes, Prof Eyo Etim Nyong third with 5, 786 votes, Mr John Upan Odey followed with 3, 892, while Pastor Usani Usani got 1, 778.The governorship primaries seven-man committee constituted by the National Working Committee of the party led by Ali Magaji conducted the exercise. The APC in the state had adopted direct primaries.Magaji who announced the results collated across the 196 wards of the state around 1:48am on Tuesday described the exercise as a family affair.He urged all members of the party to support the winner of the exercise to be able to emerge victorious in the general elections next year.According to him there was no victor or vanquished, and called on that all members be united.He thanked to the security agencies for ensuring a hitch-free exercise and also the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for monitoring the entire process.Owan-Enoh expressed delight at his emergence after a painstaking process, saying the proper thing was done.He said he would work towards getting members of the party to function as a united family, as the party’s interest was greater than any individual’s interest.The lawmaker promised to reach out to all Cross Riverians to provide a better alternative to them, as he expressed confidence that the APC would win the state next year.A total of 106, 212 voters were accredited. There were 101, 095 valid votes, 117 invalid votes, while 111, 212 votes were cast in the election.