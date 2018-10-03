The All Progressives Congress has said that election observers that faulted the conduct of the Osun State governorship election won by the candidate of the party, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, are not sincere in their reports.The APC chairman in Osun State, Mr Gboyega Famodun, who said this at a press conference in Osogbo on Tuesday stated that Oyetola won the poll without any manipulation stressing that the victory was incontestable.Famodun claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party brought hoodlums from Kwara State into Osun State as well as fake observers but security agents prevented these people from interfering with the election.The APC chairman stated further that the opposition party and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, then concocted lies and allegedly sold the lie to the public that genuine observers and voters were turned back by security agents from accessing areas where the poll was held.The chairman also accused foreign and local observers of insincerity, saying they adjudged the election free and fair but later turned round to depend on the alleged lies from the PDP to fault the same election.He said, “We are not impressed by the volte face of some foreign and local election observers who in one breath acknowledged the peaceful and fair nature of the process, but in another, questioned the outcome just at the tail end at the collation centre, where the die is already cast, and nothing can be changed or influenced again.“As far as fairness goes, you cannot recommend a process and at the same time deny its conclusion.