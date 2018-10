The Presidency has concluded arrangements for Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to lead a national campaign on reawakening the spirit of patriotism and respect for national values among Nigerians, in pidgin English.





At a press briefing on Friday, Damilola Oni, the National Coordinator of “HIYA Nigeria”, a nationwide sensitisation programme launched by the VP in 2017, made this known to journalists in Abuja.





HIYA is an acronym for H-Hausa, I-Igbo, Y-Yoruba, and All Nigerian Languages (Pidgin).





Oni said the presidency had noted the disconnect between citizens and the Nigerian values and symbols and has developed, through HIYA Nigeria, a framework for bridging the gap using a national broadcast plan.

Against that backdrop, she said Osinbajo would be featuring in a pidgin English live talk show aired on national television to reorient and expose Nigerians to the roadway to national independence.





She said: “Our first guest is the vice president; he will come and speak Pidgin English live on air at 6 p.m.





“He will also play the puzzle game – how much he knows Nigeria?





“The vice president will be speaking on the topic,`The Road Way to Independence’; he will speak on what the independence used to be and what it is now.





“He will talk about the constitution from the point of view of a constitutional lawyer.





“The general genre of the programme is a talk show; a live phone-in television programme in Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and all Nigerian language (Pidgin English),’’ she said.