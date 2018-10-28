Senate Deputy Whip, Senator Francis Alimikhena, has warned that any attempt to remove the APC National Chairman will trigger a political tsunami from which the APC will not recover.He said “those clamouring for Oshiomhole’s removal are the vocal minority who do not wish the party well but want to wreck APC because of their personal parochial interest.”The Edo North Senator who spoke to reporters at the weekend in Asaba, Delta State, cautioned those instigating crisis in the party to allow Oshiomhole to reposition the party for the overall good of Nigerians.According to him, “Oshiomhole is enjoying the support of the president, members of the National Assembly and various state party chairmen are standing with him. We cannot trade away the national chairman who has recently delivered the party in various states governorship election to justify parochial interest.Alimikhena warned that any attempt to remove Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the APC may trigger a political tsunami for the APC in the 2019 general election which the party may never recover from.