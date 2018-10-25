



Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has raised the alarm over ladies being duped by fraudsters who gave them assurances of facilitating marriage relationship with the monarch.





The monarch in a statement by his Spokesman, Moses Olafare advised young ladies to report whoever promised them marriage in his name to the security agencies immediately.





He called out one of the victims, Miss Elizabeth Odunlami who said the monarch dated and jilted her, but Oba Adeyeye denied any relationship with her.





The statement reads: “While we sympathize with Miss Elizabeth Odunlami who obviously has become a victim of a fraudulent act perpetrated by a scammer disguising to be Ooni Ogunwusi, we find it pertinent to debunk this sacrilegious and unfounded allegation which is not unlikely to be another calculated ploy adopted by some unprovoked detractors using pseudo-identities.





“Members of the public, especially ladies are hereby cautioned against communicating with anyone presenting himself to be the Ooni Ogunwusi and advised to swiftly report such a matter or person to the relevant security agencies.”