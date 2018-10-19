Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the ooni of Ife, now has a new wife.





The monarch announced his marriage to Shilekunola Moronke Naomi, a prophetess and evangelist, in a post on his Instagram page on Thursday.





According to her website, the new Olori, named as Prophetess/Evangelist Naomi Oluwaseyi, “is the Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate and an interdenominal ministry based in Akure, Ondo state, Nigeria”.





Sharing her pictures, he wrote “I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials.

“Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear Of God In You”, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen.”

His Imperial majesty also revealed via his Twitter page yesterday, October 18 2018 that he is “beginning” again, and this time it is with Queen Shilekunola Moronke Oluwaseyi Naomi who the amiable king sweetly calls “beautiful” and “adorable”

“It is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen. #OoniOfIfe #Otisese”





Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Queen Moronke Shilekunola will tie the knot this weekend. We can’t be sure whether it’ll be on Saturday 20, or on Sunday 21. Whenever it is, though, we’ll be here catching all the beautiful moments and loving them every step of the way.



