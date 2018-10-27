



The police in Kaduna have arrested 32 persons for involvement in disturbances in the state.





Some persons were said to have attempted to destroy places of worship in Kawo and Hanyin Banki while one person was killed in Kasuwan Magani and another arrested with a weapon.





Meanwhile, the Kaduna state government has relaxed the curfew in Kachia, Samuel Aruwan, spokesman of the governor, said in a statement on Saturday.





Aruwan said the state’s security council noted with gratitude the exemplary conduct of the people of Kachia, who remained peaceful while mourning the loss of a much-revered monarch.





He said in recognition of this positive contribution to harmony, the security council directed that the curfew in Kachia be relaxed immediately today, Saturday, October 27.





He added that “residents of Kachia are free to go about their legitimate businesses from now till 5 p.m. today (Saturday).





“Also From tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, Kachia residents are also free to move from 6am till 5pm.





“The security council advises residents of Kaduna to continue to comply with curfew hours.





“The state government warns that only persons involved in delivering essential services will be permitted free passage, as curfew violation is crime that will earn arrest and prosecution.”