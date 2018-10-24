Ahead of next year’s election, the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress has called for a genuine reconciliation of all aggrieved members following the conclusion of the primaries.The state party chairman, Ade Adetimehin made the call at Ode Irele, area of the state during an empowerment programme by the State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Pastor, Emmanuel Igbasan.Adetimehin appealed to party members to close ranks and support the party reconciliation efforts so as to ensure victory in the forthcoming elections.He charged ward chairmen in the State to redouble their efforts to ensure that genuine reconciliation takes place in their various domains.A statement by the State Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye said “it was not unusual for members to be negatively affected by some decisions of the party leaders, but the ability to manage the crisis and forge ahead was of utmost importance.He explained that government patronage might not get to everybody at the same time, adding, “certainly it would go round if party members keep faith and agitate within the fold.”Adetimehin said the State had thus far expended the available resources to promote people’s well-being.