



Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has taken exception to the remark of the Acting Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who described him as a bad loser in politics.





Issa-Onilu, had in a statement on Thursday, described some APC governors including Okorocha as bad losers in respect of the governorship primaries of the party.





A statement issued in Owerri on Saturday, by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sam Onwuemeodo explained that Okorocha, contrary to what Issa-Onilu would want people to believe and other governors, are working for the progress of the party with the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.





The governor observed that disagreements with the party leadership were bound to arise and advised the National Publicity Secretary on the need to exercise caution in order not to create a wrong impression.





Okorocha warned against castigating governors, who worked for the party from the onset, insisting that Issa-Onilu misfired by doing so and had sent a bad signal to the world.





Okorocha however, advised Issa-Onilu to acquaint himself with proper information on the Imo APC case to avoid feeding the public with falsehood that might snowball into a conflagration.





He recalled that Oshiomhole cancelled the results of the primary conducted by Ahmed Gulak-led committee and set up a new committee headed by Ibrahim Agbabiaka, which conducted a fresh primary.





According to the governor, “the governorship primary conducted by the Agbabiaka- led committee threw up Uche Nwosu as the APC candidate in the state”.