



Rochas Okorocha, Imo governor, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot be jittery over the emergence of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





He said the antecedents of Atiku and President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the APC, will be crucial in the 2019 presidential election.





The chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum said the APC is more interested in issues and will not engage in a verbal war.





He made the comment on Wednesday after a meeting between five APC governors and President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.





“I don’t know about talking tough. We can’t be jittery, history is there to speak, history is very important,” Okorocha said.





“Like I said we are not going to get involved in this verbal war with anybody, we will be talking about issues.





“If you say look you are not good, we will tell you what we can do and what we cannot do and what others cannot do. So APC is not going to engage in that kind of talk show, but we discuss on what our party can do for the people.’’





He said the governors used the opportunity of the visit to congratulate the president over his emergence as APC presidential candidate in 2019 general election.





“We are here on delegation of governors to come and congratulate Mr President for having emerged as the presidential candidate of APC in the 2019 election,” he said.





“This basically is the message we have come and to say that Mr President is more than ever ready for the entire exercise.”