



Uche Nwosu, son-in-law of Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket.





In the early hours of Sunday, Ibrahim Agbabiaka, chairman of the electoral panel, said Nwosu polled a total of 269,524 votes to win the party’s ticket.





Ahmed Gulak, the former chairman of the electoral panel, had declared Hope Uzodimma, senator representing Imo west, winner after fleeing the state.





But the national working committee of the APC disbanded Gulak’s panel and set up a fresh committee to conduct the exercise.

Agbabiaka also declared Okorocha winner of the Imo west senatorial poll.





According to him, Okorocha polled 141,117 votes to defeat Uzodinma and Osita Izunaso, former national organising secretary of the APC, who got 1,359 and 24 votes respectively.





The chairman of the electoral committee declared Emma Ojinere winner of Imo east senatorial primary.





He said Ojinere scored a total of 41,562 votes ahead of Chima Anthony who got 37,815 votes and Max Igwe’s who got 275 votes.





Nnamdi Obiaraeri was dedlared the winner of Imo north senatorial primary.





Agbabiaka said Obiaraeri polled 67,438 votes to defeat Benjamin Uwajumogu, incumbent senator for the zone, who got 5,743 votes.