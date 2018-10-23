Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun yesterday accused All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole of conniving with others to write a fake primary result which produced Mr. Dapo Abiodun as the state’s governorship candidate.Speaking in Abeokuta, the state capital, after swearing in Chief Judge Mosunmola Dipeolu, the governor also accused some of his colleagues in the Southwest of playing roles in the Ogun APC matter.Amosun said: “The President already knows there was no election in Ogun State. He knows that they just went to Lagos, wrote all results and that what they did is fraud. If the National Working Committee (NWC) or the National Chairman said there was any election in Ogun State, it was all fraud. That is what I said.“Mr President already knows there was no election in Ogun State other than the one we held. The issue of Chief Olusegun Osoba and Asiwaju and the others: what we said was that there was definite silence from their end and silence means consent. You can record me and publish it in your newspapers.“We have not heard one word from any of them. Was there any election in Ogun State? Yes or no? They should come out. Those who are hiding behind one finger they cannot come out. People at this level should be courageous enough to take a position, to tell us if there was an election.“The day they said they did it or not: the one we had, there was live telecast. People even witnessed it.”Osoba, a former Ogun State governor and a leader of the party, said yesterday he would not take up issues with Amosun.“It is an aberration that a father in Yoruba land should be engaging his child in a shouting match in the public.“At 80, I cannot be answering a 60-year-old on the pages of newspapers. There is no comment,” Osoba said.