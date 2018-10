The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, Oby Ezekwesili has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, made his “unexplainable wealth” from Nigeria’s commonwealth.





Ezekwesili said this yesterday while delivering her state of the campaign speech titled, ‘To those who say we cannot win: Unveiling the Oby Ezekwesili Roadmap to 2019.’





The former Education and Solid Minerals minister urged Nigerians to vote for individuals with competence, capacity, and character while warning them not to fall for the ‘Anything but Buhari’ mantra which has got the country nowhere.





In her speech, Ezekwesili quoted a portion of US investigators’ report, which alleged that Abubakar’s income were proceeds of corrupt practices while within and around government.





“And these are the people you want to put in charge of the national treasury? In charge of the money for your children’s education? Of the resources for our country’s hospitals? Of the budget for our depleted army and our impoverished police force?” she asked rhetorically.





“If we dive into all the filthy issues involving the PDP candidate – from the PTDF saga to the $2.8 million Siemens bribery scandal – we may spend the entire day here today and I simply do not have that time,” she added.





Ezekwesili, who was the former Vice President of the World Bank for Africa, urged citizens to let their voices be heard by voting out the “Siamese twins” of President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Atiku during the forthcoming election in February.





“I decided to join this race because I wanted you, and me, to have no excuse. We have in this race a candidate who has excelled in Corporate Nigeria, excelled in national government, excelled in private enterprise, excelled in international development, and then dedicated her life to fighting for every Nigerian from Chibok to Jos, from Abia to Ikot Ekpene.