A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in Ogun State and a close associate of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr. Femi Majekodunmi, on Thursday resigned his membership from the party with immediate effect.





Majekodunmi in a release he personally signed, said he was leaving ADC to return back to his former political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).





He also disclosed that he has withdrawn from the Ogun Central senatorial race under the platform of the ADC.





Majekodunmi added that as a mark of respect to Governor Ibikunle Amosun, he is fully back to the APC from his ward in Abeokuta South Local Government.





He said, “My loyalty is now fully with APC. I hereby confirm that there is no more divided loyalty and will henceforth fully resume my activities in APC, starting from my Ward 1, Abeokuta South. ”





According to him, he took the decision to return back to the APC after due consultations with his family members, relations and political associates within Ogun State and all over the country, stating that he has no regrets serving as a member of the ADC.





Majekodunmi who served as Caretaker Chairman of ADC in Oyo State, maintained that his return back to the APC was the best decision he could take at the present time and not for selfish interest, noting that the party is more poised to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Ogun State.





He said, “After due consultations with my immediate family, political leaders and teeming supporters across the length and breadth of Ogun State and all over the country, I have decided to resign my membership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and return back to the All Progressives Congress (APC).





“This decision is the best I could take at the moment given the political situation in our dear state, Ogun State. Indeed, it was in the best interest of the people of the state as I believe that for now it is the APC that is in better position to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.





He, however, said that leaving the ADC does not mean its members are his enemies, stating that as a politician that has served the state in different capacities, he will continue to make himself available to serve the people irrespective of his return back to the APC.