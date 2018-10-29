



The United States of America chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the administration of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan made Nigeria one of the poorest countries in the world





In a statement on Sunday, Francis Onukwuli, national publicity secretary of the party in the US, said the country became one of the poorest countries in the world despite the abundance natural and human resources in the country





Onukwuli urged Nigerians to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidates in the 2019 general election because they cannot afford to go back to the “years of destruction and looting”.





He said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has stabilised the economy and would continue to position Nigeria for development and greatness.





“We cannot afford to go back to the 16 years of destruction and unabated looting by the PDP during Obasanjo and Jonathan administrations. When you fight corruption, corruption fights back,” he said.





“These are the people that plundered our commonwealth and looted our treasury making Nigeria one of the poorest countries in the world despite the abundance natural and human resources in the country.”





Meanwhile, chapter also announced that it had elected new national officers.





According to the statement, the election took place at its second national convention held in Washington on Saturday, October 20.





Among those elected were Adesegun Labinjo, national chairman; Emeka Molokwu, deputy national chairman south; Charles Mambula, deputy national chairman north; Ronke Ekwensi, national secretary;Foly Coker, national organizing secretary and Ayo Olashege, national treasurer.