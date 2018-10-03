The Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, yesterday said he had appealed his disqualification from the Oyo State governorship race by the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).In a statement, the minister, who obtained a leave from his ministerial service to pursue his governorship ambition last month, also said he was not alone in the skipping of the compulsory National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.Titled: This Time Would Pass, the statement reads: “It is no longer news that I, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, was purportedly disqualified from participating in Sunday’s governorship primary of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State on the baseless allegation of not possessing the NYSC certificate.“I also received the news, like any other person, with shock and disbelief, having successfully gone through the screening process by the party’s Governorship Screening Committee. The intent of the cowards behind the saga is becoming clearer by the day.“May I appeal to supporters and well-wishers across Oyo State and beyond – many of whom have bombarded my mobile lines with calls and text messages – to remain calm and be loyal to our great party as we resolve the issue politically.“Let me assure you that the APC, which I took part in writing its constitution, is a party built on the rule of law, justice and fairness. This I believe the National Working Committee (NWC) would uphold at all times.“On the issue of NYSC, I had made my position known and there’s no need to repeat myself, but I wish to add that the position of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), is unambiguous on the qualification for participating in governorship election.”“I want to believe that the NWC was wrongly advised to disqualify me. I do not want to agree that a script is being acted; if at all, it is poorly written.”