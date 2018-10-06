



The national working committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved the executive committee of the Zamfara state chapter of the party.





Yekini Nabena, acting national publicity secretary of the party, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.





He said the panel inaugurated by the NWC would conduct the legislative and gubernatorial primaries which were rescheduled over controversies.





The statement also warned Abdulaziz Yari, governor of the state, not to interfere in the primaries.





“All supposed party factions in Zamfara state stand dissolved,” the statement read.





“The NWC-inaugurated committee for Zamfara state is to conduct the governorship and legislative primaries in the state.





“Hence, the Zamfara State Governor, H.E. Alh. Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari and the dissolved executives in the state should not interfere in the primary elections in the state.





“The governorship and legislative primaries will hold from Saturday, October 5, 2018 – Sunday, October 6, 2018.”