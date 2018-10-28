The Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria, said on Saturday that the Abuja-Kaduna train services has been suspended till the security situation in Kaduna improves.Okhiria made this known tto the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Abuja.He said that the train service was suspended on Friday because of the safety of the passengers, goods, coaches and wagons.“We decided to stop the train services yesterday (Oct. 27) because of the curfew and the crisis situation in Kaduna, passengers cannot go in and out of Kaduna and for the safety of the passengers and our vehicles we decided to stop the services.“We will resume normal operations when the situation in Kaduna state improves and the curfew is lifted,” he said.NAN recalls that the Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna city and environs due to violent clashes recorded on Oct. 18 at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state and a fresh crisis over the death of Dr Maiwada Galadima, the kidnapped Agom Adara, in the hands of his captives. (NAN)