The Presidency on Monday declared that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari is strong enough to defend its territory against any threat.A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu, also assured all Nigerians that there is no reason to worry about the hollow outburst by Nnamdi Kanu, the disputed leader of IPOB on returning to the country “with hell’’.The statement added “Instead, we see the re-enactment of his bizarre, episodic threat as a mere distraction which will not be allowed to detract from the existing cordial relations between Nigeria and other countries.‘The Buhari administration is in constant touch with other friendly nations and has the best assurances that they would continue to reciprocate the respect Nigeria has for the sovereignty of their nations.“Nigerians have nothing to fear from this.” it stated.Reliable sources disclosed that the British authorities have briefed the Nigerian government about the temporary travel documents they were about to issue to Namdi Kanu, who holds a Nigeria-U.K dual citizenship that they have the best intentions towards the Federal Republic of Nigeria.