



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned political parties and their presidential candidates for the 2019 elections against publicly campaigning before November 18.





Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, issued the warning on Monday while speaking at a workshop for election professionals from the Commonwealth Africa region.





Yakubu said the approved time for campaign, according to the timeline given by INEC and the provisions of the electoral act, begins 90 days before the polling day.





This, he says, also applies to candidates vying for elective positions in the national assembly.





He said the campaign for governorship and state house of assembly elections begins on December 1.





“Section 99(1) prohibits campaigns by political parties earlier than 90 days before polling day,” Yakubu said.





“Therefore, going by the provisions of the Electoral Act and the Timetable and Schedule of Activities issued by the Commission, campaign for Presidential and National Assembly elections will commence on Nov. 18.





“Campaign for Governorship and State Assembly elections begins on Dec. 1.





“I call upon political parties and candidates to strictly adhere to these dates.”





He further said political parties are expected to submit lists of candidates (Form CFOO2) and their personal particulars (Forms C1001) for presidential and national assembly elections on October 10 and 18 respectively.

He added that the date for the submission of governorship candidates is October 2 while that of the state assembly elections is November 2.





“The commission will receive the submission from political parties at Aso Hall of the International Conference Centre, Abuja, from 9.a.m to 4.p.m. daily,” he said.





“Although we have communicated these dates to all political parties, let me reiterate that there will be no extension of time.





“Similarly, in making submissions to the commission, the covering letters as well as the list of candidates must be duly signed by the National Chairmen and National Secretaries of political patties in line with the commission’s guidelines.’’