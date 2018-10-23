The Founder/Leader of Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra and Biafra Independent Movement, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has alleged that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr Nnamdi Kanu, does not work for Biafra, but for his selfish interest.
He also advised the Igbo to disregard Kanu’s recent broadcast of no referendum/ no election, adding that he did not have the powers and right to stop the Igbo people from partaking in the 2019 general elections.
“Last time, he carried a campaign that there wouldn’t be election in Anambra State and what eventually happened in the end? Today, he has started again. He is back again after several months because election is just by the corner so as to deceive the people and mop up money for himself as the IPOB leader and in the name of fighting for the realisation of Biafra independence.”
Uwazuruike, who spoke on Monday in Owerri, capital of Imo State, added, “In 2004, we in MASSOB came up with dummy of no election, sit-at-home order, referendum and no census which Kanu is selling today in the South-East as strategies towards gaining Biafra independence. However, when I was later called by the late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu and other higher authorities that the strategies would have adverse effect on Ndigbo, we decided to drop them.
Today, Kanu is using the same dummy to cause confusion in the Biafran areas, not considering their adverse effects”.
On referendum, Uwazuruike noted that it was not in the Nigerian constitution, adding that for it to be enshrined in the constitution, it had to get the approval of the National Assembly and the Presidency.
