



Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says Nigeria will not be the same again if he returns to the federal high court in Abuja where he was standing trial before he left the country.





The federal government had charged him with treason but Binta Nyako, a judge of the federal high court in Abuja, had granted him bail after 18 months in detention.





Kanu had flouted all the terms of the bail before the military invaded his Abia residence on September 14, 2017.





He fled afterwards and resurfaced in Jerusalem on Friday.





In a broadcast via Radio Biafra, Kanu boasted that the Nigerian court lacks the capacity to try him.





He said the judge who has asked his sureties to produce him should have asked the army why they invaded his residence.





“Going forward, there must be guarantee from the international community so that this case can proceed and I will prove once and for all that there is something fundamentally wrong with the brains of those that rule Nigeria,” he said.





He narrated how he escaped during the invasion, saying 28 people who defended him were killed.





Kanu said the intelligence arm of the Biafra group also prevented the military from getting hold of him.





“Two jets were hovering over and they stormed the compound and I sustained several injuries and in the process of trying to defend me, 28 men fell,” he said.





“The sole purpose of that evil dance was to kill me and members of my family. They didn’t want me to go to Abuja because they didn’t have any case against me. They were afraid they would be disgraced before the world. They decided to eliminate me instead. They know if I go to court, that very country will not be the same again.





“I am Nnamdi Kanu, no mortal flesh can kill me. They have not given birth to that very person. Since they didn’t want me to come to court, I shall come back to Biafra land. There is nobody who can accuse IPOB of engaging in any form of lawlessness. I am in Israel.





“This same court that granted me bail stood by and watched as the army disobeyed court order. The army in contempt of court court came to kill me. I was in my home preparing to go to Abuja for my case when they came to kill me. They even killed Jack, our dog. They killed my cousin, Adaku and 28 others. The notion that I jumped bail is a fallacy, a lie and a deceit. It is untenable in law.”