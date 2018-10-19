Eleven months after the home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, was raided by the military in Umuahia, Abia State, the IPOB leader appears to have surfaced. He was reportedly spotted praying in Jerusalem.





He also took pictures with other IPOB members who accompanied him for prayers.





IPOB deputy leader Uche Mefor took to his Facebook account to tell the world that Nnamdi Kanu is alive and will be addressing his followers on Facebook Stream in an hour’s time.





He wrote thus:

“Fellow Biafrans, friends of Biafra, men and women of goodwill and of good conscience, warm greetings to all. We wish to reliably inform you that The Supreme Leader of the IndigenousPeople of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would within an hour from now praying in Jerusalem Live on facebook. All are enjoined to hook on. Chukwu Okike is in charge!





Signed:

Uche Mefor,

Deputy Leader, Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB)”

This is coming after the Afaraukwu-Ibeku community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia has demanded the whereabouts of Eze Israel Kanu from the community in the aftermath of the 2017 “Operation Python Dance II” in Abia.

The community had declared Kanu missing after the alleged attack on his palace in September 2017.





Mazi Kanu is the traditional ruler of Afaraukwu Autonomous Community and father of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).





Addressing newsmen in Umuahia, Chief Emeka Ezebuiro, the President General of Afaraukuwu Ibeku Development Union, said that the community was still at a loss over the disappearance of their royal father.





Ezebuiro said that the community had been passing through psychological trauma since the monarch got missing.





Watch Video Below;



