Nine persons were on Tuesday confirmed dead and five injured following an accident along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.The accident which occurred around 5:30 am, at Asese, involved an interstate Maccopolo bus with registration number SMK 867 XG and an Iveco truck AAA 193 XP.It was gathered that the accident was caused by the bus driver’s recklessness and over speeding.Those who died according to the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) comprised seven men and two women.FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun State Clement Oladele said three males and two females sustained varying injuries, adding that they were taken to Divine Touch Hospital, Ibafo.Oladele said the bodies of the dead were evacuated to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) morgue, Sagamu.He said 43 persons were involved in the accident.