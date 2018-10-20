President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said Nigeria’s unity must be sustained.According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke while receiving the Tijjaniyya Shura Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.“Nigeria’s unity is strong and must be sustained. It is instructive to note that Nigeria preceded all of us in age and we must do our best to keep the country together,” the President was quoted as saying.Buhari said his administration would work harder to improve on the gains recorded in securing the country from the onslaught of terrorists and criminals.The President said the government would continue to review its interventions and projections on security and the economy with the hope of bringing peace and improved economy to all.He commended religious bodies and Nigerians for the encouragement shown to the administration through prayers, pointing out that a peaceful and prosperous country was realisable with collective vision and effort.In his remarks, leader of the Tijjaniyya, Sheikh Ibrahim Maihula, told the President, “Our desire is to live in a country that is peaceful and economically vibrant and we will keep praying for you and members of your administration.’’