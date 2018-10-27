



Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, on Saturday said the Nigerian army will begin the production of combat vehicles in 2025.





Buratai made this known at the 77 Regular Recruits Intake Passing-Out Parade at the Nigerian Army Depot in Zaria, Kaduna state.





He said through research, the depot had already produced five patrol vehicles named ‘TYB’.





The army chief said: “Let me at this juncture commend the Commandant, Depot, Nigerian Army and his team for the uncommon research and development feat which led to the production of five patrol vehicles, named TYB Robile in my honour.





“By this breakthrough, the Nigerian Army is poised to become self-reliant in class `B’ combat vehicles by the year 2025.





“Furthermore, the ultra-modern industry military range which I will commission today is one of the cottage technological training aids designed to improve recruits marksmanship skills and economise use of old classes of army ammunition for training.





“I, therefore, urge the Depot Nigerian Army to maximise its use to enhance the quality of young soldiers trained in the Nigerian Army.”





He said the collaborative training with the British Advisory Team (BAT) had further introduced the recruits to contemporary training method.





“It is highly gratifying to note that this highly revered institution established in 1924 has remained focused in the discharge of its primary responsibilities of transforming able-bodied young Nigerians from civil orientation to well-trained soldiers,” Buratai said.





“This is to meet the manpower requirements of the Nigerian Army.





“Depot Nigerian Army has over the years remained pivotal in sustaining the growth and development of the Nigerian Army toward fulfilling its constitutional mandate of defending the territorial integrity of our great country, Nigeria.”