 #Nigeriaat58 : May the dreams of our founding fathers come true - Aisha Buhari | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » #Nigeriaat58 : May the dreams of our founding fathers come true - Aisha Buhari

3:39 PM 0
A+ A-
The wife of the President Of Nigeria Mrs Aisha Buhari has prayed that the dreams of the founding fathers of the country in terms of unity, peace and development will come true.

Aisha on her Twitter handle prayed also that the successes the country has achieved will be sustained.

‘As we celebrate 58 years of nationhood, I pray that the successes we have achieved will be sustained and the dreams of our founding fathers in terms of unity, peace and development will come true.’

As we celebrate 58 years of nationhood, I pray that the successes we have achieved will be sustained and the dreams of our founding fathers in terms of unity, peace and development will come true.#Nigeriaat58 #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/9SQQaiBuxN


— Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 1, 2018

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top