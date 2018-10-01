The wife of the President Of Nigeria Mrs Aisha Buhari has prayed that the dreams of the founding fathers of the country in terms of unity, peace and development will come true.Aisha on her Twitter handle prayed also that the successes the country has achieved will be sustained.‘As we celebrate 58 years of nationhood, I pray that the successes we have achieved will be sustained and the dreams of our founding fathers in terms of unity, peace and development will come true.’As we celebrate 58 years of nationhood, I pray that the successes we have achieved will be sustained and the dreams of our founding fathers in terms of unity, peace and development will come true.#Nigeriaat58 #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/9SQQaiBuxN— Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 1, 2018