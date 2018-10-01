The All Progressives Congress APC has expressed greater commitment to deepening Nigeria’s democracy, saying at 58, Nigeria’s journey as a country after independence has been an interesting and intriguing one with its ups and downs.Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena in a statement Monday in Abuja recalled how Nigeria has had to overcome national stresses such as the civil war, military incursions in governance and other challenges which have threatened her nationhood.“We must continue to build and consolidate on the efforts of our founding fathers to ensure a united Nigeria. Despite our seeming differences, our ability to harness the strength of our diversity will propel the country to its deserved heights among the comity of progressive nations”, the party said.The statement further added: “We must look back at where we started and see the tremendous progress we are making as a country, particularly under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration.“Currently, we have a responsive and responsible government working for the people; the government’s social intervention programmes is touching the lives of Nigerians, particularly the youth and vulnerable Nigerians; lasting solutions are being sought for the perennial farmer-herder clashes; our citizens are breaking new and innovative grounds globally; our sportsmen and women have continued to make the country proud through their exploits in international tournaments; our military and other security organisations continue to put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of all Nigerians, particularly in the North East; previously displaced citizens are being returned to their rebuilt and rehabilitated communities to continue their normal and productive lives.“Our democracy is maturing; elections are more participatory, transparent and credible; the economy is stable and increasingly diversified; waste, corruption and impunity is gradually being erased from our national life; at party level, the APC is deepening internal party democracy as demonstrated in our adoption of the participatory Direct Primary mode of election to elect most of our candidates.“We assure Nigerians that the President Buhari-led APC administration is focussed on the pressing issues that directly affect Nigerians – security, economy and fighting corruption. These are promises we made and we will keep.“As we go into General Elections in 2019, the need to elect responsive and responsible governments at all levels has become more imperative. We must not allow those individuals and their political party that ruined the country return to governance.“Together, we can do a lot more for the progress and development of our dear country. Our future is bright”.