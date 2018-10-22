



Balarabe Musa, a former governor of Kaduna says, says the country will be worse if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) returns to power in 2019.





NAN quoted Musa as saying this in a telephone interview on Monday. He reportedly blamed the PDP for the “misery and underdevelopment” the country is witnessing.





The elder statesman advised Nigerians not to trust the opposition party with power.





“PDP lacks the moral right to ask for a return to power. A credible alternative is needed to turn things around,” he said.





“I do not understand the hype about PDP returning to power. I just do not understand. Return to do what? The party that created many problems for 16 years while they were in power? No way!





“Things are not too good in the country at the moment, but I think the country would be worse if the PDP is allowed to return. We saw what they did for 16 years and they will definitely mess things up further.





“Nigerians should not trust the PDP with power. We will be disappointed. What we need in the country right now is a credible alternative that would deliver good governance and respond to our needs.”





Musa said “money politics” is reason for the emergence of unpopular leaders.





The former governor said Nigerians must be prepared to change the narrative by voting according to their conscience in 2019 and beyond.