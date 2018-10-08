Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, is expecting no fewer than 16 players, when the team’s camp opens today (Monday), ahead of their crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya on Saturday.Leicester City of England duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, as well as Udinese defender, William Troost-Ekong, are expected to lead 13 other players into camp, officials have confirmed.Watford striker, Isaac Success, already arrived Lagos yesterday and is expected to fly straight into Uyo.Hapoel Beer Sheva of Israel midfielder, John Ogu, who helped his side end their winless streak in the Israeli league on Saturday, with a 4-1 win at home to Maccabi Petach Tikva, confirmed he will be in camp today.Also expected in Super Eagles’camp are Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Shehu Abdullahi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Semi Ajayi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Ola Aina.