Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, is set to hand Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi the No.10 role in the Super Eagles’ starting line-up, when they face Libya in a crunch 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations qualifier on Saturday, in the absence of captain Mikel Obi.Mikel Obi is not part of the squad, as he is still battling to regain full fitness, after featuring for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.Rohr could also hand Isaac Success his first start in his second appearance for the Super Eagles.The Watford star made his debut in a 1-1 draw against Senegal, in an international friendly played in London in 2016.The team was split into two groups comprising the possible and the probables on Thursday, CompleteSport reports.The possibles in green bips had Francis Uzoho in goal; Shehu Abdullahi, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun and Jamilu Collins in defence.Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo were the two holding midfielders, while Iwobi played behind Isaac Success who led the lines for the team in green.Success was flanked in the attack by stand in skipper, Ahmed who played from the left flank, and Samuel Kalu. Musa who suffered a knock during the session still look good to start.Ikechukwu Ezenwa was in goal for the group in red bib. He had Ola Aina and Bryan Idowu as full-backs while Kenneth Omeruo and Semi Ajayi were the centre half pairings.In midfield, John Ogu, Chidozie Awaziem and Ogenyi Onazi played as midfielders with the trident of Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon and Henry Onyekuru in attack.Odion Ighalo replaced Success during the interval in the team in green, with the Watford star moving to join the team in red.