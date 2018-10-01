The Peoples Democratic Party has described the Independence Day anniversary speech by President Muhammadu Buhari as “a litany of false claims, empty assertions and bogus promises.”The party also said that the President was “fictitious” in his assertions that the economy had made progress under him and that there was enabling environment for local and foreign investments.Rather, the PDP said, the hard economic reality shows that not only has the nation become more economically disadvantaged under President Buhari, it now ranks as one of the world’s poorest.National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.He said, “Perhaps Mr. President needs to be reminded that his new Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed had, last month, alerted that the nation was facing serious revenue challenges under him, while the Central Bank of Nigeria expressed fears that our country is sliding further into recession due to his poor implementation of the 2018 budget.“In his false economic assertions, President Buhari deliberately failed to mention that his administration has returned our beloved country to a debtor nation by accumulating over N22.4 trillion debt through which he had mortgaged the future of our country.”Ologbondiyan also faulted the President’s claims that under his administration, corruption, including brazen theft of public funds and shady oil deals have become a thing of the past.“What the Buhari Presidency should note is that Nigerians are no longer swayed by the false performance claims of his administration. They have the facts and nobody can beguile them as was the case in 2015,” Ologbondiyan added.