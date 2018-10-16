



Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto, says President Muhammadu Buhari is not running the affairs of the country.





The former speaker of the house of representatives said it is unacceptable for the country to be “run through proxies”.





According to Tambuwal, “it will be suicidal” for the president to get four more years in office.





He made the comments on Monday in Abuja while meeting with Seriake Dickson, Bayelsa governor, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Darius Ishaku of Taraba state.





Tambuwal was among the presidential aspirants of the PDP but Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, won the party’s primary election.





The governor expressed his commitment to ensuring that Atiku is elected president in 2019.





“The maladministration and the way the country is being run through proxies is unacceptable,” he said.





“President Buhari is not in charge. It will be suicidal for him to return to power for another four years. So, we don’t want a situation whereby that will continue anytime after May 29, 2019.





“We want a situation whereby the President of Nigeria will be hands on, on issues of good governance, respect for the rule of law and the way this country is governed.





“So, I have given my commitment and I mean it, I am out for it. By the grace of God, we shall support Atiku Abubakar and PDP to win elections throughout Nigeria. I want to reassure you, our party men and women and Nigerians that I am committed to the success and victory of our party at the general elections, come February 2019. We have had a robust and fruitful engagement on the way forward.





“I made my commitment immediately after the convention that I am going to support our candidate, Wazirin Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar 100 percent for us to have victory at the general election. So, I am not wavering, I am not looking back.





“Work has started for us to ensure that the PDP family remains united and other lovers of democracy come and partner with us for us to ensure that we convincingly win this election. It is not about my personal ambition. It is about this country.”