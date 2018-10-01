Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration on its fight against corruption.Akintola in his Independence Day message congratulated Buhari for his many achievements in spite of daunting challenges.“In particular, MURIC hailed the President for displaying incomparable maturity and unequalled statesmanship in steering the ship of the nation.“The successful prosecution of the war against corruption, the prudent management of the country’s scarce resources, the technical defeat of Boko Haram insurgents, the unprecedented overcoming of recession within one year.“The tactical downsizing of the Biafra agitation, the diversification of the economy, the aggressive provision of infrastructural facilities across the nation like the second Niger Bridge, road and rail networks.“The indiscriminate release of funds to all states even when some governors remained irrationally hostile and erratic as indisputable manifestation of magnanimity by the President,’’ he said.Akintola who noted that corruption has always been the bane of the country’s progress, urged political leaders to stay off corruption ahead of 2019 elections.“Corruption has made Nigerian roads the best death traps in Africa, turned the hospitals into public mortuaries, removed the glamour in education and nearly strangulated the economy.“As we prepare for the 2019 elections, therefore, all the political parties must steer clear of corrupt politicians. The battle cry should be ‘total war on corruption’.“The Nigerian electorate must distance themselves from stomach infrastructure politicians who will feed them for only one day to make them hungry for four whole years.“The civil society group and the Nigerian press should educate voters. Nigerians should be taught how to fish by themselves instead waiting for crumbs from the tables of politicians.“We must make our 58 years of independence more meaningful by setting ourselves free from political charlatans,’’ he said.He said that the focus in the 2019 election should be the emergence of a new, reformed National Assembly (NASS).“It must be a NASS that is totally committed to the war against corruption.“Politicians who hold the whole nation to ransom for their selfish interests; those who arrogate to themselves all the milk and honey in the land while the Jamaheer continue to suffer.“Those that pay themselves N29 million per month for sleeping during National Assembly (NASS) sessions while the proletariat cannot get a dignifying minimum wage;“Those who delay the country’s budget, those who deduct money from the allocations of critical areas of infrastructure to add to their constituency projects are not fit to represent the Nigerian people.’’He urged Nigerian youths to take their destiny in their hands by choosing credible and trusted leaders.“At both state and national levels, Nigerians should choose tested, trusted and credible leaders.“The country’s youths should emancipate themselves from the shackles of laziness, indolence and corruption,’’ Akintola further advised.